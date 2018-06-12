Plane & Pilot’s Guide to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018

Our roundup of essential information for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is one of the largest aviation celebrations in the world with more than 10,000 aircraft and over half a million flight enthusiasts attending the event each year.

The weeklong event features daily air shows, learning centers for children and aircraft enthusiasts, aircraft of all sizes, presentations, flight experiences, and more.

When is it?

This year’s event will take place between Monday, July 23 and Sunday, July 29.

Where is it?

Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, WI hosts EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, and during the week of the event becomes the busiest airfield in the world. Click here for a map of the grounds.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased individually for each day of AirVenture, or two-day specials for non-EAA members and weeklong passes for EAA members. They can be purchased online here.

What special features and attractions are taking place at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018?

The Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary will be celebrated throughout the week, with it being the primary focus on Tuesday, July 24. Specific events around the centennial include historic aircraft, flyovers, and more. Click here for more information.

EAA AirVenture will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Air Force Reserve, and part of its fleet of refueling aircraft will be at the show including the KC-46, KC-10, KC-135, and HC-130P/N. Learn more here.

The One Week Wonder project, where EAA AirVenture Oshkosh goers can help build a RV-12iS from Van’s Aircraft, will be returning to the event after its success in 2014. Learn more here.

Click here for more information about air shows, the aircraft area, and the full schedule of events.

Who is performing at the opening concert?

This year EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will have country music stars Dustin Lynch and Maddie & Tae perform at the post-air show concert on Monday, July 23. Maddie & Tae will open at 6 p.m. and Lynch will follow at 7:15 p.m.

Click here for more information about the opening concert.

Can I stream any of the events taking place at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh?

Yes! EAA LIVE, a group of volunteers donate their time and equipment to share some of the excitement of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh’s excitement to those unable to attend. Get access to the webcams and find out more information here.

Visit the event’s website for complete information.

Re-live EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 with these two photo galleries from Jim Koepnick!

Day 1 Highlights

Dreams Take Flight