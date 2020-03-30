Powerful Tornado Wreaks Havoc At Arkansas Airport

There has been an eerie repeat of the twister that ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, John C. Tune Airport, an important GA reliever destination, earlier this month. Jonesboro, Arkansas, got hit by a powerful storm, which injured 22 residents, destroyed homes and flattened parts of the city-owned airport, destroying a number of planes in the process.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the twister was an EF3 storm with winds that reached 140 mph, strong enough to inflict severe damage, destroying homes, scattering cars and ripping up mature trees.

There were no immediate reports of how many planes were destroyed at the airport, on which around 100 aircraft are based. Check back for updates as they become available.