Quiz Time: Supersonic Flight

Think you know all about sound barrier-busting planes? Take our quiz and find out for sure!
By Plane & Pilot
A United States Air Force Convair B-58 Hustler. (Wikipedia Commons)
United States Air Force Convair B-58 Hustler. (Wikipedia Commons)

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *