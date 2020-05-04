Quiz Time: Supersonic Flight Think you know all about sound barrier-busting planes? Take our quiz and find out for sure! By Plane & Pilot Published May 4, 2020 United States Air Force Convair B-58 Hustler. (Wikipedia Commons) 1. Which of these airplane models, all claiming to have surpassed the speed of sound in a dive before the first recognized supersonic flight, are believed to have plausibly done it?Messerschmitt Me-262Messerschmitt Me-163North American XP-86All of the aboveNone of the above2. What was the airplane Chuck Yeager used to go aloft for the first official Mach 1+ flight?Bell X-1 rocket planeNorth American X-86Boeing B-29Bell X-1S3. What was the first civil airliner to fly faster than the speed of sound?de Havilland CometDouglas DC-8Tupolev Tu-144Concorde4. The Boeing 747 flew before Concorde did. How much did it beat the supersonic British/French airliner into the air by?Less than one day.Less than a month.Three years and one month.Exactly 10 years and three days.5. Which supersonic airliner flew the first supersonic passenger-carrying mission?ConcordeTupolev Tu-1446. The “sound barrier,” the idea that there are aerodynamic forces making it difficult to go achieve Mach 1 flight or faster, is a myth.True: It is a myth.False: It's not a myth.7. With a recorded top speed of 1,905 knots, the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is the fastest manned aircraft ever to fly.TrueFalse8. Which of the following aircraft was capable of supersonic speeds in level flight?North American F-86MiG-15Lockheed U-2Convair F2Y Sea DartNone were capable of supersonic speeds in level flight.9. When did the FAA establish regulations allowing supersonic flight over land in the continental United States?Shortly after the first supersonic flight by the X-1 was made public.In 1965, during the development of Concorde by a British and French consortium.Just recently, when it published new standards for quieter sonic boom technology aircraft.It has never published regulations allowing such supersonic flight.10. Which of the following sonic boom mitigation technologies are developers of next-gen SSTs employing?Area rule fuselage design.Long fuselage ratios.Slender delta wings.Atmospheric muting.All of the above.Name First Last Email Yes, I’d like to receive the FREE Newsletter for the latest news, information and exclusive promotions. Information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy. Sign me up! Privacy Policy.Date Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY Related Articles Survey Results: Pandemic Has Flying Activity Way Down Survey: Should EAA Have Canceled Oshkosh? Quiz Time: Tail Numbers FAA To The Rescue With Extensions For Aviators Brand New: Garmin aera 760 Portable Navigator Privacy Lost In The Age Of ADS-B