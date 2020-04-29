Quiz Time: Tail Numbers Test your knowledge of tail numbers. Published April 29, 2020 Tail Numbers 1. Aircraft registered in the United States are required to have “N”-numbers displayed on the fuselage sides. When did the FAA stop requiring them on the underside of the wing?1932194719601965They were never actually required.2. International aviation-governing body ICAO has granted five countries their very own letter for their “tail” numbers. The United States has “N.” Which country below doesn’t have its own numbers?The U.K.RussiaGermanyCanada3. Two letters aren’t allowed in U.S. tail numbers. Which one of these letters (represented by its phonetic word), isn’t allowed to follow the “N?”AlphaOscarA second NovemberZuluX-Ray4. In general, how tall do N-numbers have to be?4 inches6 inches8 inches12 inches5. Which of the following isn’t a requirement for U.S. fixed-wing N-numbers?SpacingWidthThicknessShadeAll of these are regulated.6. In the U.S. you can reserve an N-number. How much does it cost to do that?$5$10$25$507. Which length of numbers preceding the two ending letters are disallowed?123458. Which of the following aircraft model names might the FAA disallow for display on the fuselage?DiamondBeaverNavionCherokeeSkymaster9. What term(s) does the FAA use generically in regulations relating to the numbers and letters that make up an N-number?They call them “Letters and Numbers”CharactersMarksScribingsName First Last Email Yes, I’d like to receive the FREE Newsletter for the latest news, information and exclusive promotions. Information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy. Sign me up! Privacy Policy.Date Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY Related Articles Plane & Pilot Photo Of The Week From Ana Mosquera Is Your Cell Phone A Better Bet Than Your ELT If Your Flight Goes Missing? Where The Rubber Meets The Load Privacy Lost In The Age Of ADS-B Breaking News: Widely Touted Drug For COVID-19 Prompts New Warnings Get Your Instrument Rating. Why The IFR Ticket Is The Best Option For A Coronavirus Rating.