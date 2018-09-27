S-TEC Autopilot Racking Up New Plane Approvals

The 3100 retrofit autopilot system is now available for installation in more than 100 planes.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Genesys announced yesterday that it had earned a number of additional approvals for its S-TEC 3100 autopilot, including brand new approvals for a number of cabin-class piston-powered Cessna twins, including the Cessna 310, 320 Skyknight, 335, 340, 340A, 414 Chancellor, and 421 Golden Eagle, as well as the 425 Corsair/Conquest I.

These latest autopilot approvals add to the impressive list of models already okayed to be updated with the new autopilot, which has already been STC’ed on the Cessna 177, 182, 210, Piper PA-32 and Beechcraft Bonanza A35/36.

The S-TEC 3100 is a feature-rich autopilot with features such as automatic trim, envelope protection and alerting functions, a one-button straight and level recovery mode, indicated airspeed hold (IAS Hold ), and altitude preselect, the last of which requires a barometric pressure input). The 3100 also features a built-in attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), and it can be installed alongside a variety of panel configuration types, both glass, and analog.

For more information visit genesys-aerosystems.com and look for a review of the autopilot in an upcoming issue of Plane & Pilot.