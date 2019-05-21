Second Alaska Crash, Same Plane Maker, Same Charter Company

After last weekend’s midair collision between a de Havilland Beaver and a Taquan Air de Havilland turbine Otter, that killed six and injured 10, employees at the longtime Alaska air charter company were still shaken. The pilot of the Taquan Air Otter survived that crash. One of the plane’s nine passengers died.

Today Taquan Air is mourning the loss of a pilot and passenger, who perished in another crash just days after the deadly midair.

The Taquan Air plane that crashed on Monday (May 20, 2019) was a de Havilland Beaver, the same type of plane that was involved in the Saturday midair collision. That Beaver was being flown by a private commercial operator.

The crash took place on a commuter flight, not a sightseeing flight, as was the case in last weekend’s midair collision. Monday’s fatal mishap occurred in the extreme Southeast part of the state, in Metlakatla, Alaska. It had departed from Ketchikan, near the site of the midair collision on Saturday.

The names of the victims have not been released. The NTSB is investigating.

Going Direct NY Times Alaska Midair Coverage is Scary