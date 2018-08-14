September 2018 Crossword Key

The answer key to the crossword puzzle in the September 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Across

1 Flight reviews are mandatory every ___ (2 words)

5 Wing ___ (distance from tip to tip)

9 Gave flying tips

10 Solo

11 ____ A700 microjet

13 It can make you swoon, 2 words

16 Take the bird ___

18 Tach readings

20 Another word for low-level maneuvering

23 Pilot, Windy and FAR/AIM, for example ___

24 The 102-Day Horse ____

26 The "p" in m.p.h.

28 You have to be this to fly an approach, abbr.

29 Daher or Grumman _______

31 Follows Avi

32 What hot planes lack, abbr.

34 What would -6 be without this

35 Duck or Cougar

36 Olive Ann and Walter ________

Down

1 ___ P2002 Sierra Mk2

2 Florida city where John Travolta has a home with 2 runways and 5 private planes

3 Say it just once for “E”

4 Baron or left wing tip

6 The P in IPC

7 20 degrees or so

8 A. Shepard’s employer

12 Fall flower, for short

14 The sky for test pilots

15 Aviation jobs

17 3 letters that make plane tires round

19 Maker of Lances and Arrows

21 Abandoned for Zulu

22 Proper pedaling fixes this

24 Intersected

25 Few airports in these areas

27 Fit together

30 Letters on some props

31 Owing

32 Best time to fly

33 Centimeter, for short