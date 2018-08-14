September 2018 Crossword Key

The answer key to the crossword puzzle in the September 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.
By Plane & Pilot

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

The answer key for the crossword puzzle in the September 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Across

    1  Flight reviews are mandatory every ___ (2 words)

    5  Wing ___ (distance from tip to tip)

    9  Gave flying tips

  10  Solo

  11  ____ A700 microjet

  13  It can make you swoon, 2 words

  16  Take the bird ___

  18  Tach readings

  20  Another word for low-level maneuvering

  23  Pilot, Windy and FAR/AIM, for example ___

  24  The 102-Day Horse ____

  26  The "p" in m.p.h.

  28  You have to be this to fly an approach, abbr.

  29  Daher or Grumman _______

  31  Follows Avi

  32  What hot planes lack, abbr.

  34  What would -6 be without this

  35  Duck or Cougar

  36  Olive Ann and Walter ________

 

Down

    1  ___ P2002 Sierra Mk2

    2  Florida city where John Travolta has a home with 2 runways and 5 private planes

    3  Say it just once for “E”

    4  Baron or left wing tip

    6  The P in IPC

    7  20 degrees or so

    8  A. Shepard’s employer

  12  Fall flower, for short

  14  The sky for test pilots

  15  Aviation jobs

  17  3 letters that make plane tires round

  19  Maker of Lances and Arrows

  21  Abandoned for Zulu

  22  Proper pedaling fixes this

  24  Intersected

  25  Few airports in these areas

  27  Fit together

  30  Letters on some props

  31  Owing

  32  Best time to fly

  33  Centimeter, for short

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *