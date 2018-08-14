September 2018 Crossword Key

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!
Across
1 Flight reviews are mandatory every ___ (2 words)
5 Wing ___ (distance from tip to tip)
9 Gave flying tips
10 Solo
11 ____ A700 microjet
13 It can make you swoon, 2 words
16 Take the bird ___
18 Tach readings
20 Another word for low-level maneuvering
23 Pilot, Windy and FAR/AIM, for example ___
24 The 102-Day Horse ____
26 The "p" in m.p.h.
28 You have to be this to fly an approach, abbr.
29 Daher or Grumman _______
31 Follows Avi
32 What hot planes lack, abbr.
34 What would -6 be without this
35 Duck or Cougar
36 Olive Ann and Walter ________
Down
1 ___ P2002 Sierra Mk2
2 Florida city where John Travolta has a home with 2 runways and 5 private planes
3 Say it just once for “E”
4 Baron or left wing tip
6 The P in IPC
7 20 degrees or so
8 A. Shepard’s employer
12 Fall flower, for short
14 The sky for test pilots
15 Aviation jobs
17 3 letters that make plane tires round
19 Maker of Lances and Arrows
21 Abandoned for Zulu
22 Proper pedaling fixes this
24 Intersected
25 Few airports in these areas
27 Fit together
30 Letters on some props
31 Owing
32 Best time to fly
33 Centimeter, for short