September 2021 Crossword Key

Across

1 Piper light twin

5 Competent

9 Unlike localizer, it has vertical guidance

10 Concorde once followed in the penumbra of one for hours

11 “Flying Milkstool” prefix

13 Cheetahs and Otters have one on their tail

14 Geometrical term familiar to readers of this magazine

16 Area of expertise

18 Most unpaved runways, 2 words

22 Letters that come before R

24 LAX city

25 What you’re supposed to do with NOTAMS

26 “Keep ’em flying” is their motto and mission, EEA _____ of America

31 Current PA-28 model

32 The penalty of most aircraft updates

33 Former U.S. Air Force arm, abbr.

34 Lab device for studying aerodynamics

35 Cam and crank

Down

1 Side or forward

2 Switch that controls electrical power to all circuits in an aircraft electrical system

3 The N in NOTAMS

4 Planes are cheap, for example

6 A two-winger

7 Watch closely

8 Plane, to an air traffic controller

12 Large rodent

13 Unidentified aircraft, in slang

15 Completion

17 Standard terminal arrival route, abbr.

19 Common high-lift device

20 Third in the family

21 Technology fast replacing incandescent in aviation

23 F-16 or 7-X

25 FAA standards give pilots 3 seconds to do this when there’s an emergency

27 ___ DA-18

28 Nickname for doped fabric

29 Locations

30 Jim of AA-1 fame

32 Existed