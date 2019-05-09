Significant Changes To 2019 Oshkosh Notam

The FAA has made updates to AirVenture procedures that could affect all pilots flying in to the big show.

The FAA has released the 2019 NOTAM for fly-in procedures for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, and there are some pretty significant changes from years past. While the VFR arrivals are essentially the same we all know so well, with the Fisk Arrival procedures comprising eight full pages of the document—it’s a good idea to study the NOTAM well in advance of your arrival.

The big changes include the following:

There are new procedures for aircraft that are diverted by ATC to Fond du Lac Airport (KFDL) when Wittman Regional (KOSH) is closed to arrivals.

Airplanes flying in the vicinity of KOSH are welcome to use their transponders. Such use had previously been prohibited.

There are long requested changes to the IFR routing into KOSH.

There are a number of changes for ultralight aircraft and homebuilt rotorcraft arrival and departures.

The NOTAM also discusses suggestions and new features, including best practices for mass arrivals, the advent of a text messaging system to keep pilots informed of KOSH status while they’re enroute to the show and the adoption of a coordinated ATC ground stop/delay system that reaches out to 150 miles from Wittman Regional.

Get your PDF of the official NOTAM here.