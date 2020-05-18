Snap Roll Quiz! Piper PA-28 Cherokee How much do you know about this seminal four-seat single? Try our quiz! By Plane & Pilot Published May 18, 2020 One of the chief designers of the PA-28, John Thorpe took major issue with one feature that Piper later changed. What was it?FlapsWingLanding GearEngineWhat kind of natural disaster is most closely associated with Piper’s move from Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, to Vero Beach, Florida, where the PA-28 has been produced since its inception?TornadoBlizzardFloodEarthquakeWhich of these Pipers is not a PA-28?ComancheArrowDakotaCadetWhich of these features can be found on a PA-28?Piper-AirHershey Bar WingJohnson BarAll of the aboveNone of the aboveTrue or false: The PA-28 has never had a left side entry door.TrueFalseWhat’s the highest horsepower engine in a PA-28 with fixed landing gear?180 hp200 hp201 hp235 hpWhen did Piper begin to transition its PA-28s to a semi-tapered wing?19641967197119741977Which of these Pipers did the PA-28 replace in Piper’s lineup early on?ColtChieftainComancheCheyenneWhich of these were not descended from the PA-28 design?Saratoga RGSenecaSeminoleAll are descended from the PA-28None of these are descended from the PA-28Which feature(s) distinguish the PA-28 from its main historical rival, the Cessna 172?Oleo main gearStabilatorGround effect behaviorAll of the aboveNone of the aboveName First Last Email Yes, I’d like to receive the FREE Newsletter for the latest news, information and exclusive promotions. Information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy. Sign me up! Privacy Policy.Date Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY Related Articles Video: Hard-Hitting Documentary On Roy Halladay, Pitcher Killed In Icon A5 Crash, To Air On ESPN And Then This Happened: Lasts Snap Roll Quiz Time! Cessna Skyhawk Plane & Pilot Survey: Aviation As A Career Landing Plane Hits And Kills Person On Runway At Austin International Snap Roll Quiz! One Of These Things Doesn’t Belong, Aviation Edition.