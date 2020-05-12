Snap Roll Quiz Time! Cessna Skyhawk How much do you know about the most produced airplane in history, the venerable Cessna 172? By Plane & Pilot Published May 12, 2020 How much did the first 172 (1956) cost?$2,995$4,995$8,700$9,499What is the maximum seating of the 172?Two, in a side-by-side configuration.Three, two side-by-side and one in a jump seat.Four. Two people in front and two in back.Five, including a jump seat.True or false. All Skyhawks are 172s and all 172s are Skyhawks.TrueFalseThe 172 was a direct development of which Cessna that came before it?The Cessna 150The Cessna 170The Cessna 182The Cessna 171None of the above.Which of the following Cessna 172s isn’t really a 172?The MescaleroThe Powermatic 172The Cessna 172 RGThe Cessna Hawk XPWhich of the following places was not home to 172 production?Wichita, KansasIndependence, KansasReims, FranceAll of these places were home to 172 production.None of these places were home to 172 production.Your friend has a 172 that has a straight tail and a fastback design. What’s the latest possible year that it could be?1957195919641967What did Cessna call the rear window that eventually became a 172 design fixture?View360Wraparound VisionOmni-VisionSimply, the “rear window” option.Which of the following models was originally floated as a replacement for the 172?Cessna 162 SkycatcherCessna 177 CardinalCessna 180 SkywagonCessna 206 StationaireWhich of the following engines has not been approved for use in the 172 under type or supplemental approvals?135 hp Continental CD-155 Turbodiesel145 hp Continental 6-Cylinder O-300180 hp Lycoming 4-cylinderAll have been approved for the 172.None of these have been approved for the 172.Name First Last Email Yes, I’d like to receive the FREE Newsletter for the latest news, information and exclusive promotions. Information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy. Sign me up! Privacy Policy.Date Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY Related Articles Landing Plane Hits And Kills Person On Runway At Austin International Plane & Pilot Survey: Aviation As A Career Op-Ed: Wondering What To Tell People About A Flying Career In Coronavirus Times? This. Snap Roll Quiz! One Of These Things Doesn’t Belong, Aviation Edition. This Incredible Plane: Cessna 152 Aerobat: Spin Cycle! Passenger Targeted In Bloody Attack On A Spirit Airlines Flight