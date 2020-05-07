Snap Roll Quiz Time: Pioneers of Aviation Think you know your aviation history? Try your hand at our quiz on aviation pioneers! By Plane & Pilot Published May 7, 2020 How well do you know your aviation pioneers? Take our Plane & Pilot Snap Roll Quiz and find out! Which pioneer is most closely associated with the birth of instrument flying?Elrey JeppesenJimmy DoolittleDavid S. BendixCharles LindberghThis woman became the first to fly a plane at supersonic speed.Jackie CochranBetty SkeltonBessie ColemanSvetlana KapaninaThis Bridgeport, Connecticut, resident, built an airplane he claimed beat the Wright’s into the air by a couple of years.Glenn CurtissAlberto Santos-DumontGustav WhiteheadGeorge CayleyWhich American Airport, presented here with the three-letter identifier, is named after a pioneer of rotary flight?BDRLGAIAHHPNThis weather-in-the-cockpit pioneer is associated with the discipline of sferics.Ed KingPaul RyanGary BurrellEthan GoodyearWho was the first woman to fly solo around the world?Amelia EarhartBessie ColemanBetty SkeltonJerrie MockThis aviation pioneer became the first to successfully hop the English Channel in 1909.Louis BleriotAlberto Santos-DumontOrville WrightAnthony FokkerFor years, the Smithsonian Institution backed this aviation pioneer as the first to fly a powered plane instead of Orville Wright.Glenn CurtissSamuel Pierpont LangleyWilbur WrightClément AderWhat was the designer of the Gossamer Albatross, the first human-powered plane to fly across the English Channel?Burt RutanPaul MacCreadyJim BedeBryan AllenIn 2012, this pioneer became the first skydiver to go supersonic.Joe KittingerYves RossyJames MillerFelix BaumgartnerName First Last Email Yes, I’d like to receive the FREE Newsletter for the latest news, information and exclusive promotions. Information will be used in accordance with our privacy policy. Sign me up! Privacy Policy.Date Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY Related Articles FAA To The Rescue With Extensions For Aviators Rusty Pilot Practice Plan Survey Results: Did EAA Do The Right Thing In Canceling AirVenture Over COVID-19? A Radial Engine Clock, Concorde Cufflinks And More Gear For Aviators Quiz Time: Tail Numbers EAA Cancels AirVenture 2020 Due To Coronavirus Uncertainty