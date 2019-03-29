SocialFlight now offering ‘Burger Flights’ feature

Find your next '$100 hamburger' using the free app

SocialFlight, the website and app that lets pilots find aviation-related events, has launched a new feature helping users discover where to order their next "$100 hamburger."

Using the app's "Burger Flights" feature, pilots can browse thousands of airport restaurants on its interactive map, said SocialFlight President and Founder Jeff Simon.

“Our mission at SocialFlight is to provide pilots with a single ‘go-to’ source to find aviation events and destinations for their next flying adventure,” said Simon. “Great airport restaurants and the ubiquitous '$100 hamburger' flight have always been at the core of

General Aviation culture, and we are excited to be able to make finding them easier than ever before."

Gathering information from a variety of sources, including app users, SocialFlight has compiled an extensive airport restaurant database that features location, hours, photos, reviews and more.

Using the SocialFlight mobile app or SocialFlight.com, users can display a map of airport-accessible restaurants from a single tap of the Burger Flights feature button.

The feature is built into SocialFlight's mobile app and web suite, which is used by tens of thousands of pilots to locate aircraft fly-ins, air shows, pancake breakfasts, conventions, FAA safety seminars and more.

Burger Flights is included in the 7.0 release of the SocialFlight mobile app for Apple and Android devices, as well as on the web. The free app isavailable on the iTunes App Store for iPhone and iPad. It is also available on the Google Play Store for Android Phones and Tablets, as well as on the web at www.SocialFlight.com.