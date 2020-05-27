SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch Set For Wednesday Afternoon

Two astronauts will be the first Americans in nearly a decade to get a U.S. ride into space.

UPDATE: THE WEDNESDAY LAUNCH HAS BEEN SCRUBBED DUE TO BAD WEATHER. NEXT LAUNCH IS NOW SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2020, AT 15:22 EDT.

Today, at 4:33 p.m. EDT, SpaceX is scheduled to launch a rocket carrying two American astronauts into low-earth orbit. The astronauts, NASA’s Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, will be the first astronauts to head to space from American soil since July 8, 2011, the date of the last Space Shuttle launch.

You can watch the launch here.

The other element to this launch: SpaceX is a private company, so this will be the first non-governmental U.S. human space launch ever, although the mission will originate at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, so while the rocket and crew vehicle are private designs, the infrastructure is all NASA.

The mission is technically a demonstration, though it will carry actual astronauts to low-earth orbit and a docking with the International Space Station (ISS) for an as-yet-undetermined length of stay. The eventual return to Earth will be familiar, with the crew capsule returning for an ocean landing via parachute descent.

The two astronauts are NASA veterans. Hurley will serve as spacecraft commander. He served as pilot and lead robotics operator for both STS-127 and STS-135, the latter of which was the final Space Shuttle mission.

Behnken, who flew on STS-123 in 2008 and STS-130 in 2010, will serve as joint operations commander.