Spring 2020 Tornado Damage In Photos

The year 2020 has been a terrible one in just about every way, so the last thing we needed was for tornadoes to cut wide swaths through the nation. But that’s just what they’ve done. Over the past six weeks or so, three super powerful storm fronts have slammed their way from North Texas to the eastern United States, leaving a path of devastation where they had been. This past week, tornadoes in Louisiana and South Carolina, both spawned by the same storm front, tore up airports in Walterboro, South Carolina, and Monroe, Louisiana. Locals captured images of the devastation. The numbers of planes damaged or destroyed are still being calculated, but the costs are high. We will update this story as more details emerge.

Jonesboro Airport