Sun ‘n Fun 2019 Off To A Soggy Start

The weather ahead looks to be a mixed bag of afternoon thunderstorms with Wednesday presenting the smallest chance for rain.

Campers expecting to wake to the traditional whine of mosquitoes and ultralights on Sun ‘n Fun’s opening day for 2019 may have slept in this year when their alarms failed to sound. The airport was weathered in between low ceilings and a thin fog layer at sunrise, and by 0800, the only birds flying were the AeroShell Aerobatic team who launched IFR in elements to join up on top for a publicity flight. By 1100, a few military birds had warmed up the fly-by circuit but a downpour at noon put everyone on the ground.

There is a strong showing of vendors and manufacturers on the campus this year. A wide variety of performers in the daily airshow range from Greg Koontz in his Xtreme Decathlon to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, offering something for avgeeks of all kinds.

Wednesday and Saturday evenings will also feature night airshows with a drone light show and fireworks. The Blue Angels will arrive Thursday, at noon, which will force an early closing of the airport for their arrival.

The weather ahead looks to be a mixed bag of afternoon thunderstorms with Wednesday presenting the smallest chance for rain. Daytime highs in the low 80s and overnight lows around 60 offer a fairly comfortable temperature outlook for the next few days. If you’re coming to Sun ‘n Fun 2019, bring your rain gear and sunscreen. If not, stay tuned for top coverage from Plane & Pilot!

This article was sponsored by Piper and Continental