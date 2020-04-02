Sun ’n Fun Canceled. Organizers Scramble To Respond

With the 2020 show canceled and rolled into the 2021 event, Sun ’n Fun is encouraging donations in lieu of refunds. Here’s the information, including how you could help.

With Sun ’n Fun canceled, the organizers are scrambling to find ways to minimize the financial damage, while still providing refunds for those who ask. The group that runs Sun ’n Fun, The Aerospace Center For Excellence, operates year-round programs, including educational opportunities for young people.

The event was canceled after it became clear that the pandemic was hitting hard in Florida and after Governor Ron DeSantis, who had been broadly criticized for not imposing restrictions state-wide, finally did, issuing a stay-at-home order for the entire state, which has more than 7,000 cases as of this writing with more than 100 deaths from COVID-19.

It’s not all that easy to find, but information about how to get a refund is located on their site, though we would strongly encourage anyone who can afford it to donate their admission to the group if you can.

One way Sun ’n Fun hopes to minimize the financial hit is by rolling this year’s canceled show into next year’s event, allowing exhibitors and attendees alike to apply their fees to next year. They’re also encouraging everyone to simply donate their fees to the organization.

Visit Sun 'n Fun's website to learn more.