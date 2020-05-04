The U.S. Navy recently unsealed footage of their aviators’ encounters with unknown aerial phenomena, yeah, UFOs. Did you believe it?

It just goes to show how crazy a world we live in when the U.S. government seemingly confirming the existence of UFOs gets relegated to filler status on the nightly news.

But that’s the treatment the revelations got the other week when the United States Navy confirmed that, yes, its pilots had encountered mysterious objects on sorties off the coast of California. The pilots spotted them on their weapons radar, they tracked them as they did all kinds of things no known or imaginable craft could do, and they witnessed them disappearing, not at hyper speed but at some speed beyond that. (And in the process, in their astonishment, they also cussed like sailors… oh yeah, they are!)

In any case, we asked you what you thought of the news, which to recap, is that there are flying objects of unknown origin—the DoD calls then Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs)—doing things out there that no known or imagined earthling craft could do. In fact, it’s not even close.

We weren’t surprised that a lot of you thought the reports were true, but as it turned out, the vast majority of you thought the footage was the real deal. In fact, 82% of our respondents said that the whole story is 100% true. On top of that, another 9% weighed in that the objects truly are alien craft. Those who thought the reports were fake news or that the sightings were the result of an elaborate hoax accounted for just 9% of the total.

Thanks to everyone who responded!