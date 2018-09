You don’t read that everyday, but on Wednesday, a crashlanding 206 stopped the electric car in its tracks.

On Wednesday near Houston, TX, a Tesla was involved in a plane crash, when it was struck by a Cessna 206 operated by the Drug Enforcement Agency that apparently lost power while doing touch and goes at nearby Sugarland Airport and crash-landed on a road, striking the Tesla and one other car. No one in the cars were hurt and of the three DEA personnel onboard, only one was injured, and that agent was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

