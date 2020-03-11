The Time Is Right To Become An Airline Pilot

"Don’t apply for food stamps in uniform.” It was whispered quietly, during my first-week training as a regional pilot in 2007, but it was said with the hushed fear that someone had done just that and been caught shedding light on an industry many likened to a puppy mill. New-hire first officers were flying when they could and delivering pizzas, substitute teaching, and selling their belongings to get by. A lot of us made it, but many succumbed to economic realities and returned to their prior careers.

There’s great news for pilots seeking a flying career now, though. What used to be a starvation existence at best is now a survivable job, with a bright future for those looking to start climbing the ladder to a major airline. Three years ago, one of my first submissions to Plane & Pilot detailed how far wages had come to make the entry into airline flying survivable. Today, those numbers that seemed like such a great improvement are history. After decades of its rumored existence, the pilot shortage is here. The market has responded, and whether you’re sitting on zero hours logged or a CFI burning up the local traffic pattern, there’s a place for you in the airlines.

Ab-Initio: Starting From Zero Hours Logged

For tomorrow’s aviators who haven’t started training, there are a number of programs offered where your biggest initial barrier to entry might be passing a credit check. Delta’s program is called Propel, Southwest’s is Destination 225°, American has the Cadet Academy, United’s folks call it Aviate, and at JetBlue, it’s the Gateway Select program.

Here’s the common gist of all these setups: You apply and interview for the program. An interview early on focuses more on fit with the company and learning ability than aeronautical abilities, obviously, and if you are selected, there’s a big check to be written. American’s Cadet program is the most affordable, beginning at $79,185, while the rest hover around the $100,000 mark or a little more. If you can take on that debt load, the program will put you through basic flight training through CFI, and you’ll instruct until you hit ATP minimums. The carriers with regional feed have a step where you fly at their regional partners for some amount of time before stepping up to interview for or flow directly into the job at “mainline.”

Now, the devil is in the details with these programs, and you’re the only one who can decide which is best for you. Many of these programs culminate with “reach ATP minimums and apply with XXX Airline,” so it seems clear that while you’d certainly have paved a path to the company’s front door after as many as four or five years in training, the door is still there even though you may know the secret knock. It’d be worthwhile to ask what happens to you and your money if you fail a check ride or damage an airplane along the way. Most pilots I’ve talked with already flying at the carriers these programs target have voiced some apprehension—not over any lack of quality of education you’d have but the perceived shortcutting of the “paying dues” period most of them endured for years before getting hired. Another concern is the commitment to a particular airline from day one. The words of one captain summed it up perfectly: “Why limit yourself to one dance partner in a ballroom full of beautiful people?”

Going it alone and choosing your own flight schools can be daunting, but in doing so you can select local schools that won’t incur the cost and frustration of moving halfway across the continent as some programs dictate. It’s also entirely possible to choose wisely and wind up with

less debt than these programs would incur. The airport kid from my home field, for instance, negotiated a sweetheart deal on his commercial and CFI training after pumping gas for them a while and committing to instruct for them a while after his instructor check ride. And at the end of the day, you’ll have the same ratings as the pilots who went through the structured programs. And at the finish of it, if you’ve got a degree on your wall and the certificates in your pocket, you can decide which of the carriers you want to apply with.

If You’re At ATP Minimums

Whether you’re coming out of the military with 750 hours, graduating from an accredited aviation college that the FAA smiles upon with 1,000 hours, or you’ve been paying your dues as a CFI or other commercial gig with 1,500 hours in the book, it’s time to study your options because they are plentiful.

Let’s talk money. In 2000, the average new-hire regional first officer grossed just shy of $17,000, and it was a slow rise through 2014, when starting salaries were just a shade over $24,000. Between mandatory retirements and the ATP requirement change, salaries spiked drastically. In 2019, regional starting compensation, when you factor in bonuses, are sitting at $57,000. These figures are all available through Kit Darby’s website at www.kitdarby.com if you want more detailed breakdowns.

Before signing and retention bonuses changed the game, it was a pretty simple business of seeing what the hourly pay rate was and doing some simple multiplication. Most airlines have a minimum guarantee of 70-75 hours of credit a month, and if you budget for minimum guarantee as your monthly baseline, you’ll be in good shape. Per diem, credit above guarantee, and retention bonuses are a thick layer of economic icing on your budgeting cake these days. Those extra bucks are great to have, but make sure you know what is written in stone and what the company can eliminate if things turn south.

Just remember that for as long as you’re at a regional, you’re working for a subcontractor who is in a constant bidding war with other carriers to compete for flying. Historically, some of the best-compensated regional pilots were the first to feel the effects of an industry downturn, while some of the lowest-paying regionals were like cockroaches in a nuclear apocalypse—they just kept on, hardly feeling any ill effects.

The website www.airlinepilotcentral.com has a section of airline profiles that make for an easy comparison of pay rates, bonuses, upgrade times and domiciles that can keep you from having to ask the obvious questions from pilots and recruiters. Their forums are a treasure trove of information as well—but I’ll caution you that sometimes the most prolific posters are also a very vocal minority. Sometimes the issues they decry as the end of the world are mountains made of molehills.

Moving Up From The Regionals

Many of the regional carriers have agreements with their mainline partners to pave a path of career progression. American has a flow-through agreement with its regional carrier Envoy Air. Your interview with Envoy is your American Airlines interview. Once your seniority with Envoy hits a certain point, you’ve got a job at American. Presently, Envoy first officers are told to expect between five and six years before flowing to American. Delta has guaranteed interviews for Endeavor captains after they’ve been in the left seat for 18 months.

Given the two-year upgrades, it’s four years or so before you’d get an interview. And the interview is just that. Not everyone gets the nod after what is widely accepted as the most grueling airline interview in America. Alaska has the Pilot Pathways program that aims to hire 50% of its pilots from its regional carrier, Horizon Air. United has a Career Path Program with CommutAir, ExpressJet’s E-145, Airline Training Center of Arizona (ATCA) and Air Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of places to move up to from a regional that are not the legacy passenger carriers. FedEx Express and UPS are still fantastic destinations for one’s career, and other carriers like Kalitta and Atlas Air are filling their classes with regional pilots. Many of my cohorts from my regional days now fly 747s for those carriers and check in from all corners of the globe—and they’re mostly having the time of their lives. Spirit, JetBlue, Sun Country, Frontier and others are also hiring pilots left and right. Feeling the pinch as legacy carriers who are hiring from the same pool of pilot applicants—as well as losing some of their current applicants to the legacies—the low-cost carriers have upped their compensation so that by your second year at any of these carriers, you should be expecting a $100,000 W2 form, come tax season. An upgrade to the left seat at any of the low-cost carriers should put you north of $200,000 a year.

Making Your Choices

Most of us at the airlines won’t really know whether we made the right decisions until we’re growing a long beard and spending our days in a rocking chair beyond mandatory retirement age. We know the routes we took to get where we are now. Kind of like picking your way through a broken cloud layer, many of those paths have closed up behind us while others have opened that we’re not familiar with. And with something like 30 regional airlines, and numerous 135 or cargo outfits out there, there is no way to provide you with a complete overview of the industry. Do your homework, choose wisely, and never pass up a good opportunity. We’ll see you out there on the line.