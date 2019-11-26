This Airplane Teeter-Totter Is The Perfect Gift For Kids

Who wants their kids to grow up to be pilots? All of us! Here’s a great way to start them, or the grandkids, on that path.

Are you looking for that perfect Christmas gift for the kiddos? Well, have we got one for you. It’s the Ace Flyer Teeter-Totter from Lifetime, and it’s kind of affordable. There are a couple of things we love about it, in addition, that is, to the fact that it doesn’t need a hangar and there’s no need to fear looming engine overhauls.

Unlike most sit-on toys, this teeter-totter is a really faithful approximation of an airplane, and we adore the fact that it’s got tandem seating. With it sitting up on a cradle, it’s hard to tell if it’s a taildragger or a tricycle gear model, so we’re saying taildragger, and the fact the kiddos sit inside the thing instead of on top of it makes it all the cooler in our book.

And the price? Just $318.89 at Home Depot online. And as of this writing it’s available. and you can get it in plenty of time for the holidays. Ho ho ho and… clear prop! One question we still have is, do they make in grownup size? Asking for a friend.