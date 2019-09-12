This Amazing Mad Max Inspired Plane Makeover Has A Story Behind It

If you haven’t seen this photo yet, then here you go! It’s officially our favorite non-flying car ever! But it turns out the plane that makes up the body of the car has a history—thank you, Internet—which makes the whole thing even more fun. And no one was harmed, thank goodness, in the making of this monster car.

The plane, and we’re guessing most of you got it, is a Commander. It’s a single-engine retractable that people loved, but would have loved a lot more if it had been 15 knots faster. This bad boy, N1349J, was involved in a flight-ending crash in Nevada in 1994. The pilot had just taken off from Henderson, Nevada, when mechanical issues rendered continued to make the flight untenable. He crash-landed the Commander next to a highway, wrecking the plane but saving the day.

If you’re tooling around South Carolina, you might see this street-legal racer, which has a habit of turning heads right-left (and we imagine 360 degrees) when it cruises by. Built from the wrecked fuselage of a 1956 Cessna 310 mated to the chassis of a Toyota van, this plane-car is actually pretty fast on the road, too. The brainchild of Jeff Bloch, also known as Speedycop, the Spirit of LeMons (get it, Lemons, not Lemans), is a race winner, going up against other equally inexpensive track relics in the free-flowing fun fest that is the 24 Hours of LeMons. Check out the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccZIUQYVrsY. It’s a hoot!