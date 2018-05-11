Thunderbirds to Transition to New Plane

But according to our research, this new model is very, very old.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

In advance of the summer airshow season, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration team on May 4th announced via its Twitter account that it will be changing to a new plane, though we’re not sure how realistic the announcement is. The announcement apparently drew little coverage in major media outlets, though we’re not sure why.

The announcement said the new plane, the T-65B X-Wing, has “a balance of performance, firepower and range [that] have made it a workhorse of Alliance operations for decades.” The artist’s rendering of the T-65B in Thunderbird markings makes it appear as though the aircraft has four engines and four hard points for blasters. It’s not known if the blasters would be standard equipment of the Thunderbirds’ routines.

Based on our research, the T-65B isn’t a new design. Our sources tell us it was produced a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.