Top Gun II? Super Fast Super Hornet Buzz Job

A recent hyperspeed fly-by of two F/A-18 fighters in Nevada has people asking questions.

Twitter user Kyle Fleming tweeted a video this week of a pair of F/A-18 Super Hornets doing a close formation fly-by at Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada. The tweet, which shows the view of the F/A-18s zooming by as people watch from below, claims the maneuver was shot for use in the coming Top Gun follow-on, Top Gun: Maverick, which is slated for release around this time next year. The shot is said to mimic the classic scene in the original in which Maverick and Goose buzz the tower at Miramar.

Cool vid, Kyle! And when can we get our tickets?

Filming “Time to Buzz the tower” for upcoming Topgun Maverick movie pic.twitter.com/xM2snDaEYs — Kyle Fleming (@kyleflemm82) June 30, 2019



