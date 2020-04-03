Two Quarantine-Friday Aviation Delights

If the coronavirus lockdown has got you frowning, these videos by Geoff Oliver, one hilarious, and one downright beautiful, are a fun way to spend a few minutes and enjoy more than a few smiles along the way.

One of the coolest videographers on all of social media, Geoff Oliver makes videos of his flying in Alaska, low and sometimes not at all slow, dipping down to dip his Maule’s toes in the water as they fly. If you’re looking for a spectacular distraction, check out his trip down the Yentna River in Alaska.

Our second video is pure tomfoolery fun, with Geoff and his wife Kibber lip-syncing to aviation-themed band the B-52’s classic Love Shack. We can’t stop smiling, and do we ever need that these days. Enjoy!