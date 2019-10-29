United Airlines Launches Star Wars Airplane

The airline has partnered with the film franchise to promote the upcoming film The Rise of Skywalker.

United Airlines has announced that it will introduce a Star Wars-themed Boeing 737-800 plane painted with Star Wars branding and featuring John Williams' Star Wars theme as mood music. The plane is a tip of the captain's hat to the Star Wars franchise and to promote an upcoming installment, The Rise Of Skywalker, which opens December 20th.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

United says that the plane, yes, just one plane, will fly Caribbean and Central America routes with its paint scheme depicting the classic Star Wars craft, the X-wing, and the TIE fighter, and flight attendants will be in costume for the safety briefing. (A request: no Stormtroopers, please!).

As cool as it's going to look, the United sub-space craft won't get much of a boost from the fancy paint scheme. It will retain its typical cruise speed of Mach .82.

Learn more about United Airlines' Star Wars-themed initiatives here.