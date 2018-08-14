Utah Jet Crash Thought To Be Attempted Murder-suicide

The Cessna CitationJet that was flown into an occupied house was piloted by man who’d been arrested for domestic viollence.

On Monday, Utah pilot Duane Youd stole a CitationJet owned by his employer from a Utah airport and crashed it into the house his wife was in. Youd died in the crash but his wife and son, who was also in the dwelling, survived when the plane impacted just short of its apparent target.

The crash was apparently an attack by the pilot, who died in the crash, on his wife, who escaped along with an adult son, unharmed, after the CitationJet clipped a shed on its way toward the home and hit short, setting the house ablaze but not destroying it, as it surely would have had it hit the dwelling directly.

Youd had been arrested on charges of domestic violence the day before after assaulting his wife, but he was released on bail. Youd had previous arrests for domestic violence but retained his FAA pilot certificate and flew as a commercial pilot for a Utah based medevac company.