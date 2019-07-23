Video: Beechcraft T-34s Arrive At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 En Masse

The Monday afternoon arrival was hopefully a harbinger of things to come.

Having been cleared to at last fly into KOSH, a flight of Beechcraft T-34 Mentors arrived en masse at Oshkosh on Monday afternoon. With relatively little traffic, tower controllers let them overfly the field with lights and smoke on full!

Check out photos from opening day at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019!

By Tuesday morning, the EAA was saying it hoped to be opening up the field to more and more small planes as the ground gradually dries out enough to accommodate them.

