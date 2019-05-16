Video: How Much Did Rapper Drake Spend On His Tricked Out Boeing?

You Think NBA Stars Are Living Large? You need to check out rapper and basketball super fan Drake’s incredible private 767.

When the NBA playoffs return to Toronto in a few days, the camera will as usual pan to the crowd and show in the front row NBA super fan Drake. The rapper is one of the most famous musicians in the world. And that means money, and Drake is showing off his fortune with, what else, a brand new jet. And not just any jet, either. Drake’s new toy is a Boeing 767 that he bought new and had customized in ways you have to see to believe.

How much? Drake isn’t saying, but the used jet likely cost around $25 million, a bargain. But the cost of a custom completion (an aviation term for decking out a new jet with a sweet interior and to-die-for paint scheme) might have run another $50 or $75 million.

The jet is painted light blue and features Drake’s “praying hands” logo, as well as that of his record label, OVO. It features seating not for 200-something paying passengers but for a dozen or more lucky members of the musician’s entourage with private bedrooms and lounges and a beautiful galley (which is what airplane types call the kitchen).

Check out the video to get the low down on the interior of Drake’s new baby blue Boeing.