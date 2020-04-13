Video Of The Week: Van’s RV Ice Capades

We’re sure we’d all agree that between the virus and severe weather, we’ve had all the bad news we can deal with, so here’s something that’s nothing but pure, unbridled aviation fun. And since much of the American northeast has recently enjoyed an early-spring arctic blast, complete with a good supply of the white stuff, we thought it was the perfect time to share.

This week’s Video Of The Week comes from Greg Hunsicker, of Berryton, Kansas. A couple of winters ago, Greg took his wife Jennifer along in his RV-8 (which, because he’s too modest to say it, so we will, is a gorgeous plane) for a little aviation-themed Ice Capades-style fun.

Greg, who has more than 2,000 hours in his plane, says he had waited more than 35 years for the conditions to be perfect at a private lake near the family’s summer getaway. And they were. The landing, shown in the second video, is beautifully executed, but it’s what happens next that made us smile. Greg says he has no plans to repeat the event, which is okay with us so long as we have the video to watch every winter. Heck, we’re still grinning. Thanks, Greg!