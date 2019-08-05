Video! Plane Lands On Busy Washington Highway!

Trooper Thompson’s dash cam video capturing this morning’s events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

When a Washington State trooper spotted something coming at him at 12 o’clock high—what?—he quickly realized it was a plane, its prop noticeably stopped, and he proceeded to waste no time in doing his best Starsky and Hutch quick turn and hightailing it after the little aircraft.

We are delighted he did the 180 because the footage of the landing is outstanding.

The plane looks to be a KIS, a kitplane from the early 1990s. “KIS” stands for “keep it simple.” (Our editor has flown one and loved it.)

But for bystanders grading this landing, well, suffice it to say there will be no 10s awarded or even 5s. It did manage to not hit anything, but how much of that was skill and how much was luck we’ll leave it to you to decide.

No word on what the officer said after the plane has come to a complete stop, but we’re pretty certain pilots out there will have some fun supplying the punchline.

Oh, and in case we haven’t said it: Nice job getting down and stopped. Glad everyone was okay.