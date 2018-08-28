Video: Reporter Hilariously Pranked By Pilot

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!
A reporter on Boston 25 News covering a local plane crash reported the remarks by a local man attributing the cause of the crash to a faulty part. You’ll never believe what that part was. The crash took place after a Cessna 182 had dropped Skydivers and returned to Cranland Airport near Boston. The plane overran the runway and flipped over after hitting a ditch. The 20-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The FAA is investigating.