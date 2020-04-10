Video: Think “Top Gun: Maverick” With Tom Cruise Is More Of The Same? Think Again.

The official trailers for “Top Gun: Maverick” are out, and we plead guilty to the charge that we thought the movie would be a lame follow-up to a boys-with-fast-toys classic. This one looks to be not only better, but in a whole different league. Here’s why.

Okay, so it’s been what, 35 years since the original came out, and despite Tom Cruise looking in tip-top shape—that’s still a few years—but he’s at the top of his game and in his element reprising the role of Maverick. So that’s one.

Then there’s the evolution in filmmaking, CGI and sound in the intervening years. The footage is staggeringly exciting and beautiful to look at, and the sound, even on our home theater setup, is incredible. This thing screams out for the IMAX experience.

So, yeah, you will be screaming, “Yee haw!” out loud when you see it at the theaters, when we can do that again, and that’s a guarantee. We’re talking lots of amazing low-level stuff, too, and not just in F/A-18s, but let the other planes surprise you when you watch the trailer. But here’s a hint, V-12s and the Mach 4. Stuff like that.

But what about plot development, the evolution of characters and the dramatic elements. Who cares? Did you miss that part about jets and jets and more jets? Okay, and a P-51 too. It’s the stuff of pilots’ dreams.

The official trailers are here, and you need to watch them on something as big as you can manage. It’s worth it. And while the release date for the film was pushed back six months, understandably, to December 23, 2020, we stand by our guarantee, it'll be worth the wait.