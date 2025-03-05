ATP Flight School to Acquire 61 New Aircraft in 2025

ATP Flight School, a nationwide company known for its fast-tracked approach to pilot-training curriculum, will be taking delivery of 61 new Cessna 172s and Piper Seminoles this year. Most of them (54 airplanes) will be Garmin G1000 NXi-equipped Cessna 172s and seven will be Piper Seminoles outfitted with Garmin G1000s.

The new Skyhawks and Seminoles will join a fleet of 614 aircraft flying a total of 850 flights daily and logging more than 581,000 hours a year, according to the company. With these planned purchases, ATP continues its consumption of new metal, averaging around 60 new airplanes a year over the last two years. ATP has also committed to purchasing 40 new aircraft each year through 2027.

To put those numbers in perspective, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) year-end report, Cessna delivered 164 172s in 2024, meaning ATP alone encompasses almost 40 percent of Textron Aviation’s total Cessna 172 sales.

“The need for highly qualified pilots continues to grow, with mandatory airline pilot retirements peaking in the coming years,” the GAMA release stated. “To meet this demand, ATP is expanding training resources, including the opening of new training centers in Ann Arbor and Pontiac, Michigan; and a fifth location in the metro Atlanta area.”

With nearly 30 maintenance bases around the country, ATP is striving to ensure a “well-maintained and dependable fleet.”