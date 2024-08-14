Garmin Launches Software to Warn of Potential Runway Incursions

Garmin is adding a new layer to aviation safety through the certification of new software that alerts pilots to possible runway incursions, it announced Wednesday.

Runway Occupancy Awareness (ROA) is a software solution that uses Surface Indications and Alert (SURF-IA) technology to warn a pilot about a potential conflict from either an aircraft or ground vehicle, giving the flight crew enough time to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

How It Works

According to Garmin, ROA analyzes aircraft GPS and ADS-B traffic information resulting in enhanced situational awareness. This helps avoid runway and taxiway incursions in the busy and confusing airport environment, especially during low-light situations or during inclement weather when visibility is compromised.

Crews are alerted of a possible event in time for them to take prompt and corrective action, according to the company.

“With the rate of runway incursions increasing, there is a real need for increased safety tools in the cockpit," said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director of aviation ROA technology. "Equipping pilots with this technology can reduce the risk of runway incursions and help provide confidence for pilots navigating busy and complex airports.”

Textron Aviation received the initial FAA certification for ROA on the G1000-equipped Cessna Caravan. The company also expects to obtain FAA certification for ROA in its G5000 STC for Cessna Citation Excel, XLS, XLS+ and XLS Gen2 by next month.

Certification for more Garmin-equipped aircraft is expected to follow in the coming months, according to the company.

ROA is initially available on select Garmin-integrated flight decks, ranging from G1000 NXi- to G5000-equipped aircraft serving the broad general and business aviation markets.

"We think it is important for the entire aviation industry to know this technology exists and is available in Garmin-integrated flight decks," a Garmin spokesperson said. "Our flight decks serve general aviation, business aviation, helicopters, defense, and advanced air mobility, and we feel the entire industry will benefit from more aircraft having this technology. For aircraft equipped with a Garmin integrated flight, which includes ADS-B, this is a software upgrade."

Visual, Aural Warnings

Garmin ROA provides visual crew-alerting system (CAS) caution and warning annunciations to the pilot’s primary flight display (PFD) on Garmin's Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) in either yellow or red depending on the level of threat. Warning annunciations appear on the SafeTaxi map while simultaneously appearing on the multifunction window.

The flight crews get both visual and aural alerts, ranging from no immediate collision hazard to a warning level alert where a collision risk could occur within 15 seconds.

The crew will be warned when there is traffic landing, taking off, stopped, or taxiing on the aircraft’s runway. Warnings are also issued when traffic is on approach to the aircraft’s runway or a runway that crosses the aircraft’s runway, or on the runway where the aircraft is holding.

ROA is the next level of Garmin’s other Terminal Safety Solutions, such as Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS), Garmin SafeTaxi, and Garmin SurfaceWatch. This suite of software was created to improve and increase situational awareness during ground operations.