Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1947 ERCO 415-D Ercoupe

As the price for typical entry-level airplanes climbs ever higher and the supply of affordable types dwindles with time, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find examples priced below $30,000. In most cases, airplanes in this range require some attention to be brought up to snuff, both mechanically and visually. But it doesn’t get much cheaper than today’s bargain, a 1947 Ercoupe, priced at only $18,500.

Regularly overlooked and perpetually underappreciated, the Ercoupe has been an affordable aircraft staple since its introduction in 1940. It entered production as one of the very first tricycle-gear GA aircraft. In addition to touting the gear as a modern safety measure, the aircraft eschewed rudder pedals in favor of ailerons and rudders that were interconnected. It was, therefore, touted as a “spin-resistant” airplane.

Today, many Ercoupes have had rudder pedals installed, primarily to placate pilots unwilling to adapt to the simplicity of the original design. The description of this particular Ercoupe does not specify whether this example has them, but none are evident in the photos.

This Ercoupe is priced low because it needs some attention. Fortunately, there are no obvious major issues, and it’s likely a thorough annual inspection would return it to the skies without too much trouble. With low airframe time (2,318 hours) and only 509 hours on the engine since the last major overhaul, it seems like a worthy candidate for the effort. Indeed, so long as the engine and airframe show no signs of corrosion, the effort required might be relatively minimal.

Unlike stock Ercoupes, this example has a metalized wing. By replacing the fabric covering with aluminum skin, the useful load is slightly lower, but the benefit is that the wing will never need to be re-covered with fresh fabric, a project that can easily exceed $10,000. Additionally, the metalized wing is far more forgiving when stored outdoors for extended periods of time.

The paint and interior have seen better days, and the aesthetics are on par with a sub-$20,000 airplane. However, the panel is relatively neat and orderly, with nicer instruments than many comparable aircraft. To save some weight and complexity, the next owner could remove the vacuum system and gyro gauges for an even simpler VFR flying experience.

Overall, this little slice from aviation history could provide a fun trip back in time for the next owner - and it could do so for far less than most other options, even after accounting for a thorough annual and reconditioning.