Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1952 Cessna 170A

Cessna 170s are among the most desirable four-place tailwheel aircraft these days, and it’s not difficult to see why. With docile handling, excellent flying characteristics, and the flexibility to shine at vintage fly-ins one weekend and unlock backcountry destinations the next, they have many strengths…and the A and B models are typically priced well north of $75,000. But at only $59,900, today’s bargain bucks the trend with an uncommonly low asking price.

First produced in 1948, the 170 was the predecessor to the ubiquitous, tricycle-gear 172 Skyhawk. With a beautifully rounded tail reminiscent of the 190 and 195 and robust spring steel conventional landing gear, it is essentially an early tail-dragging 172 with classic looks and similar performance. While the 1948 version was essentially a four-place 140 with a fabric wing, the 170A and 170B incorporated metal wings that are better able to withstand outdoor storage and never require expensive fabric replacement.

This particular 170A is offered with an airframe total time of 4,184 hours and 1,983 hours since major overhaul. While this is high time for the engine, the Continental C-145 (later renamed the O-300) has a reputation for near-bulletproof durability, and this one is reported to have good compressions. It includes the well-respected Real pushrod seal modification to help curtail otherwise ever-present oil drips, as well an oil pan heater to ease cold-weather starts.

This 170 also includes a number of wise upgrades. The original generator has been replaced with an alternator, Whelen strobe and landing lights are brighter, more durable, and draw less power, and the brakes and tailwheel assembly have been upgraded. Larger 8.50 tires make even bumpier grass strips easier and more pleasant to handle.

Being a pre-1953 170, the instrument panel is adorned with retro style. An orderly row of primary instruments is showcased up high, while classic polished “piano keys” line the bottom. Basic engine gauges and radios do their duty, while a uAvionix SkyBeacon provides ADS-B out duties, ensuring you can access Class B and Class C airports if and when you stray from quiet grass strips.

With most 170As fetching prices between $70,000 for basic examples and as much as $95,000 for museum-quality examples, this one provides a lower barrier to entry to 170 ownership. With that money in their pocket, the next owner will likely enjoy this 170 for quite some time before the engine overhaul becomes necessary. Until then, they can expect fun tailwheel flying, docile handling, and relatively straightforward ownership supported by a passionate community of owners.