Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1955 Piper PA-22-150 Tri-Pacer

When shopping for more affordable aircraft, the usual options tend to consist of many of the same standard options. From 150s to Cherokee 140s to two-place Grumman AA-1s, good airplanes abound, but most are quite commonplace and few really stand out as classic or unique. But at $45,000, today’s bargain checks all of those boxes, providing an intriguing blend of real-world usability and vintage charm.

Derived from the taildragging Pacer, the Tri-Pacer first flew in 1950 and served as an easier-to-handle four-place, fabric-covered alternative to the competition. While, in the air, the two share virtually identical flying characteristics, the tricycle gear of the Tri-Pacer certainly makes it easier to negotiate gusty crosswinds. Better yet, it results in notably less expensive insurance premiums - sometimes reportedly around half as much as the Pacer taildragger.

For pilots unaccustomed to the Pacer, Tri-Pacer, or the lower-powered tricycle-gear Colt, these Pipers provide a notably different personality than their aluminum counterparts. With plush seating and upholstery, higher-quality interior fittings, and doors that click shut - and remain shut - with a nudge of a fingertip, they are worlds apart from 150s and Cherokee 140s, and almost feel like vintage luxury cars from the 1940s in comparison.

As the model number suggests, this example is equipped with the tried and true 150-horsepower Lycoming O-320, giving it a nice boost of thrust and capability - particularly as equipped with a climb propeller. Time on the airframe is 3,000 hours, and the engine has 1,010 hours since major overhaul. The airframe reportedly has no damage history, and the engine is claimed to have good compressions.

Inside, this Tri-Pacer sports a custom-cut cherry panel and an orderly layout of traditional gauges, with a uAvionix AV-30 flight display adding a touch of modern technology. With the DG serving as the only remaining vacuum-driven instrument, the next owner is one upgrade away from eliminating the vacuum system altogether to gain some additional reliability and payload. The radio stack includes Narco comms with a KLN-98B GPS, all neatly arranged in a single stack.

The interior is period-correct and coordinates nicely with the red and white exterior. Unlike some other four-place aircraft, Tri-Pacers tend to have the payload necessary to carry three people and some bags, making cross-country trips with friends easier to manage. Additionally, the auxiliary fuel tank provides an additional hour of range to reach more destinations.