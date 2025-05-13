Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1956 Beechcraft G35 Bonanza

The mid-1950s saw a flurry of complex piston singles emerge from factories across the US. Cessna introduced the 182RG and 210, Piper introduced the Comanche and Mooney did the same with their M20 series. But among them, only one - Beechcraft’s Bonanza—saw extensive use in militaries around the world and evolved into a robust military trainer. And today’s example—a 1956 Beechcraft G35 Bonanza - is available on Aircraft For Sale for $67,500.

Sample the selection of aircraft above, and the Bonanza will stand out. Whereas many will have yokes, pedals, and other controls that creak and flex, the Bonanza’s feel as though they’re machined from blocks of aluminum and roll on bearings. While the Mooney and, to a lesser degree, the Comanche feel like you’re sitting flat on the floor as in a Cessna 150, the Bonanza’s seats feel like stately chairs that offer a great forward view.

The Bonanza feels robust in flight, as well. Controls are slightly heavy but smooth and responsive. And it performs well in just about every phase of flight.

Today’s example comes in classic V-tail form, but is modernized with a more up-to-date paint scheme. The airframe is relatively young in terms of flight time, with 3,425 hours logged since new. The engine and propeller both have 827 hours since their major overhauls, setting the next owner up for lots of flying before reaching TBO.

Inside, muted blue upholstery and curtains are far more subdued than many aircraft of the era and complement the exterior nicely. The period-correct panel features classic polished metal “piano key” switches and a single throwover yoke.

While the flight and engine instruments are of the traditional, analog variety, several things have been updated over the years. The Garmin GNC 355 GPS/COMM is a state-of-the-art touchscreen navigation solution, the GMA 345 audio panel is similarly modern, and the Stratus Appareo ADS-B transponder ensures you will be able to fly into class Bravo and Charlie airports.

Among vintage, complex, piston singles, the Bonanza has always stood out by providing robust, overbuilt construction and fantastic handling qualities. With a price well under $100,000 and the ability to cruise at 150 knots while burning 10 gallons per hour, this one might be just the ticket.