Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1958 Cessna 175 Skylark

Today’s bargain is a type that often goes unnoticed, combining much of the capability of a 182 with the lower price point of a 172. Known as the Cessna 175 Skylark, this is essentially an older 172 with a more powerful geared engine, and is available for $77,000 on AircraftForSale.

Built between 1958 and 1962, some 2,100 examples of the Skylark were produced. This relatively high number, combined with a great deal of commonality with the popular 172, makes sourcing parts and qualified service straightforward. Additionally, a number of modifications, such as STOL kits and even tailwheel conversions, are compatible with the type.

The Continental GO-300 engine produces 180 horsepower, and while it does have a slightly lower time before overhaul (TBO) than comparable engines at 1,200 hours, multiple options exist for engine upgrades. Many owners, faced with the prospect of a $35,000+ engine overhaul, opt to source a used, midtime Lycoming O-360 or Continental IO-360 as an alternative. Such a modification would make this aircraft a budget 182 in many ways.

Inside, the panel is exceptionally clean and well laid out. The vacuum system and instruments have been removed and two Garmin G5s have been installed in their place, increasing reliability and reducing weight and complexity. Unlike many aircraft of the era, the radio stack is positioned up high in the pilot’s field of view. A modern transponder with ADS-B out ensures class B and C airspace remains within reach.

As it stands, this Skylark is a lot of airplane for the money. With an engine upgrade, a tailwheel conversion, and tundra tires, the value could easily increase to well over $100,000, making it an attractive canvas for future modifications.

