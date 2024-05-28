Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1960 Beechcraft 35-A33 Debonair

Robust cross-country capability defines today’s bargain. With the speed of retractable gear, a well-engineered airframe, plentiful parts availability, and a robust owner’s group, the Beechcraft Bonanza family is often regarded as the standard of single-engine piston general aviation aircraft. This close cousin to the Bonanza, a 1960 Beechcraft Debonair, is available for $99,500 on AircraftForSale.

Often overlooked among the nearly identical Bonanza line from which it is derived, some 1,300 examples of the Beechcraft Debonair were built from 1959 to 1967 as a more affordable alternative. Despite being presented as the budget alternative, however, it offered similar capabilities and shared many of the same parts. Today, many have been further modified with niceties that close the gap even further.

Based in the southwestern U.S. for the past 35 years, this particular Debonair has 5,340 hours on the airframe and only 280 hours since major overhaul on the upgraded Continental IO-470K. Other notable upgrades include an alternator STC, more easily serviceable Cleveland brakes, and a dual yoke that enables you to share flying duties with a companion.

A unique and attractive paint scheme is nicely accented by a refreshed interior that was reupholstered with new fabric in 2005. The panel is nicely organized and easily upgradable, with a neat radio stack and intelligently arranged flight instruments. A uAvionix Skybeacon satisfies ADS-B out requirements, opening up airspace options for your cross-country flying.

