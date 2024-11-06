Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1960 Cessna 172A Skyhawk

Among the various types available for a first-time airplane owner, few offer a better balance of capability, ease of flying, and ease of ownership than the venerable Cessna 172 Skyhawk. Becoming more valuable by the year, today’s example is more economically priced than most, available for $59,500 on AircraftForSale.

First flown in 1957, the 172 has over the years been produced in three basic styles. The initial version had a “fastback” fuselage that lacked a rear window and a large, unswept vertical stabilizer. The most modern versions incorporate a rear window and swept tail. This example, built in 1960, combines the fastback of earlier models with the swept tail of later ones.

With a relatively low 2,860 hours on the airframe, this Skyhawk has seen far less use than others and has been owned by the same individual for the past 37 years. Best of all, the current owner has flown it an average of 100 hours per year for the past few years, so there’s little concern about corrosion or pitting of the engine internals.

The engine is the trusty 6-cylinder Continental O-300, with 1,485 hours since major overhaul. With a recommended TBO of 1,800 hours, the next owner will likely have several years before reaching TBO—but the robust O-300 has a reputation of serving reliably well beyond TBO. Additionally, the current owner reports healthy compressions in all cylinders.

Inside, the panel has been upgraded with a solid-state Garmin G5 attitude indicator and ADS-B Out capability. Both the interior and exterior have been updated since new, and wheel pants add a bit of cruise speed as well as sharp looks. Manual flaps provide reliable operation with zero risk of flap motor failure.

Finally, the next owner can rest assured that while no airplane is necessarily inexpensive to own, few types offer such outstanding parts availability, and few are as well known to mechanics nationwide.