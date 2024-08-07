Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1962 Cessna 182E Skylane

The Cessna 182 is widely regarded by owners as one of the best all-around single-engine piston aircraft available. With excellent handling qualities, a substantial useful load, and an airspeed range that combines great STOL capability with a decent cruise speed, one of the only true downsides to buyers is the ever-increasing resale value. Fortunately, this example bucks the trend with a five-figure price, available for $95,000 on Aircraft For Sale.

First flown just three months after the 172’s first flight in 1955, the 182 is essentially a more powerful and more capable version of the 172. With a 230-horsepower Continental O-470R and a McCauley C29 constant-speed propeller, this 182 has enough power to depart all but the shortest airstrips while providing a useful load of over 1000 pounds. Additionally, this 1962 model was the first to incorporate the larger cabin, with an additional 5 inches of width compared to earlier 182s.

This particular example includes the sought-after Horton STOL kit, identifiable by the strakes on top of the wing and flap gap seals. According to Horton, the kit reduces stall speed by 4-7 knots while reducing the 182’s already short takeoff and landing distances by some 10%. Even if you don’t utilize these capabilities to regularly access short strips, the safety margin resulting from lower airspeeds provides some peace of mind in the event of an unplanned off-airport landing.

Inside, neutral gray upholstery stands the test of time while sheepskin covers have kept the front seats in like-new condition. A walnut Pfleuger instrument panel adds a unique twist to the appearance, and a neat and orderly center-mounted radio stack makes for straightforward upgrades in the future.

Although the engine is approaching TBO, the new owner can take comfort in the airplane’s lack of hail damage or corrosion. Logs are complete, and there is no damage history. For a great all-around airplane at the bottom of the typical price range, this 182 will likely provide many years of enjoyable flying.