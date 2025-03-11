Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1963 Mooney M20C Ranger

For over fifty years, few aircraft manufacturers have managed to strike a balance between speed and efficiency as effectively as Mooney. With the ability to cruise at nearly 150 knots on only 180 horsepower, the M-20C sips fuel compared to comparable types at comparable speeds. And at $55,000, today’s bargain offers the capability at a lower price than many Cessna 172s.

Dating back to the early 1950s, the M-20 series was originally equipped with the smaller, 150-horsepower Lycoming O-320. The most recent M-20s, on the other hand, utilized big 280-horsepower, six-cylinder Continentals. But according to many owners, the 180-horsepower versions like this 1963 M-20C hit the sweet spot.

With enough power to provide spritely takeoffs and healthy cruise speeds but enough simplicity to ease maintenance and ownership, the M-20C’s Lycoming O-360 is nicely suited to the airplane. At 7,000 to 7,500 feet, 32 to 34 degrees Fahrenheit, and 2,700 rpm, the book lists a cruise speed of 146 knots. Best of all, it achieves this while burning around ten gallons per hour.

This particular example has 3,700 hours on the airframe and 1,875 hours since the last major overhaul on the engine. The mags were overhauled recently and it has no known damage history, making it an excellent candidate for a fresh engine overhaul.

Unlike many Mooneys with modernized paint schemes, this one features a period-correct design that has aged nicely. The seller rates the condition as a 7/10 and this could probably be increased by a point or two with a thorough polishing and ceramic coating. Color-matched wingtips complete the scheme.

Inside, an interior redone in 2023 and adorned with plush sheepskin seat covers welcomes the new owner. Intact carpets and trim freshen up the interior while maintaining the original vintage look. Translucent sun visors add a nice touch, doing their job much more effectively than the flimsy fabric-covered visors common to the era.

While not thoroughly modernized to current standards, the panel is extremely neat and orderly, particularly compared to comparable aircraft of the era. Engine instruments are grouped together neatly, and the tidy radio stack will provide an easy installation for new equipment when it becomes time to upgrade. There’s even a blank area on the right side that would be perfect for a tablet.

For efficient speed at a reasonable price, this Mooney would be tough to beat.