Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1964 Cessna 172D Skyhawk

Ask most aircraft owners what type provides the best balance of payload, short/soft field capability, and ease of ownership, and one of the most popular recommendations would be the Cessna 182 Skylane. But with most 182 prices hovering around $150,000 - $200,000, they fall well outside of the price range for many prospective buyers. But there are some compelling alternatives that perform nearly the same mission for substantially less money, like this 180-horsepower 1964 172D listed for $99,900 on Aircraft For Sale.

The 1964 D-model is an interesting Skyhawk. Dubbed the “P172D Powermatic,” it originally came with a geared, 175-horsepower Continental GO-300. With parts and service becoming increasingly difficult to find, that isn’t the most desirable engine. Fortunately, this 172 has been upgraded to a tried and true 180hp Lycoming O-360A1A and a constant-speed propeller.

This engine and propeller combination completely transforms the airplane, providing far more power and thrust than a stock Skyhawk. Whether you’re flying on hot days or at high elevations, departure-end obstacles will be much less of a concern. And the constant-speed prop will help to increase the cruise speed, as well.

Located in Ocala, Florida (not in Poland, as the listing mistakenly states toward the end) a number of notable maintenance items have been taken care of. The fuel tanks have been removed and overhauled, the carburetor and fuel selector have been overhauled, and the alternator and regulator have been replaced. Additionally, the engine has only been flown for 300 hours since the last major overhaul, freeing the next owner from a substantial bill for many years.

Inside, the interior is spartan but complete, and the panel is functional but ready for some modernizing. It is, however, equipped with a uAvionix SkyBeacon to satisfy ADS-B out requirements. But the value of this airplane is clearly in the unique pairing of a 172 with the more powerful, low-time engine and constant-speed propeller.

The seller rates the 15-year-old paint job as a 7/10. Fortunately, it combines attractive colors with a scheme that’s just unique enough to be different without being gaudy. All three wheel pants are included with the sale.

For a well-mannered, very capable airplane that amounts to perhaps 80% of the capability of a 182 for tens of thousands of dollars less, this unique 172 might be the perfect blend of power and value among single-engine Cessnas.