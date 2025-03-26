Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1964 Mooney M20C Mark 21/Ranger

Speed and affordability are rarely paired as nicely as with an early Mooney. Unlike many other types that depend on large engines to provide raw power, the M-20C, in particular, provides healthy cruise speeds with a smaller, lighter, and less expensive engine. At $72,500 on Aircraft For Sale, today’s bargain continues the trend of providing ample speed at a good value.

With the original paint, interior, engine, and propeller, this Mooney represents a trip back in time as well as a blank canvas that’s ready for your personalization. With a relatively low total time of 3,472 hours, plenty of life remains in the airframe. The seller rates the paint as a 7/10, and the original factory paint scheme nicely compliments the M-20’s lines.

At 2,314 hours since major overhaul of the engine and prop, the next owner will likely consider a fresh overhaul. Fortunately, sourcing both parts and service for the Lycoming O-360 is simple. And with no known damage history and digitized logs, this example provides a great platform to update to your liking.

Inside, the interior is also charmingly factory original and in decent shape, rated by the seller as 6/10. Like all C-models, this example sports the manually operated flaps that utilize a large, floor-mounted lever for operation. In addition to enabling the pilot to raise or lower flaps at their preferred speed, this also eliminates electric motors and components as potential points of failure.

For the most part, the panel continues the “factory original” theme with a few exceptions. A Garmin Aera-660 GPS provides navigation assistance, a King KX-155 Nav/Com has been installed, and a Stratus ESG provides ADS-B In and Out functionality. Overall, the panel is neat and orderly, with a logical arrangement of switches and circuit breakers.

According to reports from M-20C owners, the airplane can be expected to provide 140-145-knot cruise speeds. A peek in the flight manual reveals impressive takeoff performance, as well, listing a ground roll of 815 feet and a 50-foot obstacle clearance distance of 1,395 feet at maximum takeoff weight and standard conditions.

For a charmingly retro example of one of general aviation’s most efficient aircraft, this Mooney has a lot to offer its next owner.