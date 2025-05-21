Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1965 Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six

Every now and then, a notable bargain appears here on Bargain Buys. Among the usual sub-$100,000 airplanes we feature, such as Cessna 150s and small taildraggers, certain types are elusive—like this 1965 Piper PA-32-260 Cherokee Six, available on Aircraft For Sale for $99,500.

First flown in 1963, some 7,900 Cherokee Sixes were manufactured during the primary production run between 1965 and 2007. Essentially a larger, wider, and stretched Cherokee, it retains the simplicity and ease of flying of the original, but with vastly greater payload and interior space.

Instead of having only two back seats, the Cherokee Six has four - and depending on the individual aircraft, they can be arranged in a standard configuration in which they all face forward, or in the club configuration, where the center two face aft.

The Cherokee Six was built in two versions - one with a 260-horsepower carbureted engine, and the other with a 300-horsepower fuel-injected version of the same engine. While most enjoy the additional power of the injected version, a 2021 survey of overhaul prices found that the overhaul cost of the 260 was, on average, some $12,000 less than the 300.

Cherokee Sixes aren’t usually this inexpensive. Typically, they range from approximately $150,000 to $250,000. With 1,865 hours since the last major overhaul and a 2,000-hour TBO, this example’s high-time engine is the reason for the bargain price. But, because it’s equipped with the 260-horsepower engine, the next owner won’t have to spend quite as much for the next overhaul.

With an attractive, modern paint scheme and matching wheel pants, this Cherokee Six looks more modern than it is. A Knots 2U fairing kit adds a bit of speed without the added maintenance and insurance expense of a retractable-gear Lance or Saratoga. And, with only 3,683 airframe hours, it’s one of the lower-time Cherokee Sixes flying today.

Inside, this example has the seats configured in the standard, non-club configuration, with a largely original panel. While still sporting an analog six-pack of flight instruments, it does have some more modern upgrades, such as a Garmin GNC 250XL GPS and a uAvionix skyBeacon ADS-B solution.

Even after setting money aside for an engine overhaul, this Cherokee Six will still come in among the lowest-priced examples on the market. With regular oil analyses and proper engine care, it’s entirely possible the next owner could enjoy the airplane as-is for years to come.