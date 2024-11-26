Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1966 Piper Cherokee 180

Among both Cessna and Piper single-engine types, there are three general categories available. The least expensive tend to utilize the least powerful engines and, while economical, lack climbing and high-altitude capabilities.

On the other end of the spectrum, larger options utilize more powerful 235 hp (or greater) engines and have correspondingly greater acquisition and operating costs. Today’s bargain splits the difference, with a 180 hp, 4-cylinder engine that many consider the perfect balance of power and economy, and is available for $73,900 on Aircraft For Sale.

Among the most popular general aviation types ever produced, Piper’s venerable PA-28 series is widely regarded as one of the easiest to own, maintain, and fly. With some 32,000 examples produced since 1961, parts and qualified maintenance are easily sourced. Additionally, its popularity and relatively docile flying characteristics make it one of the least expensive four-place aircraft to insure, further easing ownership.

This particular Cherokee 180 reportedly has good paint and interior, with good glass, carpet, and interior plastics. The panel features dual Garmin G5 flight instruments and no remaining vacuum instruments or vacuum system, increasing useful load while improving capability and reliability. A Garmin GPS/COM handles navigation and communication duties, and an updated transponder provides ADS-B Out capability.

The most recent annual inspection was completed recently, and over the past few years, a number of significant items have been addressed. Since 2019, the carburetor and right magneto were overhauled, and a new starter, spinner, and fuel selector valve were installed. Additionally, the landing and strobe lights have been updated with modern LEDs.

With a total time of 4,870 hours and 1,965 since major overhaul, this Cherokee has seen a fair amount of use. But with good compressions, updated parts, and no damage history, it could be the perfect candidate for a prospective owner looking for the performance of a Cherokee 180 at the price of a lower-powered version.