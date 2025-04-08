Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1967 Mooney M20F Executive 21

The Mooney M-20 series is a favorite among the GA community for its compelling combination of speed and efficiency. But with dozens of different types and subtypes produced over a span of 64 years, which one is best? The answer depends on one’s budget and priorities, but this 1967 M20F offered for $89,000 on Aircraft For Sale might strike the perfect balance.

From the early wood-winged M-20s of the 1950s to the six-cylinder, turbocharged examples of the 1990s and 2000s, Mooneys have evolved substantially over the years. Broadly, they can be grouped into three versions based on fuselage length - the “short body” M-20, M-20A, M-20B, M-20C, M-20D, and M-20E, the “medium body” M-20F, M-20G, M-20J, and M-20K, and the modern “long body” models that were produced from 1988 onward.

This 1967 M-20F “medium body” offers the economy of a smaller model but with an additional foot of fuselage length behind the front seats. In addition to providing rear-seat passengers with an element of comfort, the additional room can also pay off when transporting baggage and cargo on trips with one or two people aboard.

As an earlier Mooney, this F-model comes equipped with the well-respected manual landing gear. Operated by a large floor-mounted lever, it provides one of the simplest, most reliable, and easiest-to-maintain retractable landing gear systems ever manufactured. Manual flaps are similarly respected and eliminate another set of complicated electric motors and solenoids.

This Mooney stands out with a strikingly modern paint scheme that’s attractive and attention-getting against a sea of plain white airplanes. Rated by the seller as 9/10, it’s in excellent condition and makes the airplane look younger than it is.

Inside, muted, neutral colors create a pleasant environment with a largely original but reasonably neat and orderly panel. A CGR-30P engine monitor adds a modern touch, while a uAvionix Skybeacon provides ADS-B out functionality, ensuring you can access class bravo and charlie airspace without a problem.

With just under 4,200 hours on the airframe, this Mooney has had an average amount of use over the years. A gear-up landing in 2017 necessitated repairs and an overhauled engine, the latter of which now has been flown for 529 hours since the incident. The engine has been flown regularly since then, averaging approximately 66 hours per year.

For a unique, speedy airplane with simple systems and a young, healthy engine, this Mooney checks many boxes and will likely serve its next owner well for many years.