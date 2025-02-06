Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1972 Cessna 177RG Cardinal

If you’ve dreamt of owning a sleek Cessna Cardinal RG but aren’t a fan of the $140,000 - $250,000 price range where the majority tend to fall, today’s bargain might prove to be the perfect solution. Effectively discounted by a dated panel and high-time engine, this Cardinal RG flies well but enables the next owner to update it as their budget allows, ultimately ending up with an airplane worth far more than the $79,500 asking price of today’s bargain.

With 2,326 hours since major overhaul on the 200-horsepower Lycoming IO-360, this Cardinal’s engine is a few hundred hours past the manufacturer’s recommended TBO. But, with IO-360 overhauls running around $40,000, the total investment of $120,000 would result in an example that’s still well below the average Cardinal RG price. Best of all, having the engine overhauled would provide the next owner with total peace of mind knowing precisely how the engine has been broken in and operated.

With 4,704 hours on the airframe and 792 hours on the prop since overhaul, there’s still plenty of life left in the rest of the airplane. The wing spar has recently passed an eddy current test, and the airframe has no hail damage or corrosion. Complete logs provide additional peace of mind to the next buyer.

The seller rates the interior a 7/10. Sporting gray fabric and blue carpet, it matches the exterior nicely and has had some trim pieces replaced. The panel, while dated, is complete and neatly organized. Digital gauges and a modernized radio stack would likely utilize existing positions, simplifying installation. However, for pilots who are comfortable with steam gauges and basic radios, the panel functions fine, and upgrades could be made over time.

Rated by the seller as an 8/10, the exterior is attractive, with moondust cream as the base color and dark blue accents, presented in a traditional Cessna design. A uAvionix SkyBeacon handles ADS-B out duties, and the traditional large Cardinal cabin and baggage doors make loading and unloading a breeze.

For prospective owners looking for a comfortable and efficient way to fly longer cross-country flights, this Cardinal RG’s cruise speeds of 140+ knots and fuel burn of only 9 gallons per hour make this a compelling solution. Indeed, with a 50-gallon fuel capacity, the airplane’s endurance could easily exceed that of the occupants. With some preparation for an engine overhaul, this airplane could be the cheat code that unlocks affordable Cardinal ownership.